Apple passed the ads. Now he doubles his advertising division because the cake is too juicy

Advertising was not Apple’s business model. He didn’t need her: he already had his iPhone and services, right? No. In Cupertino they have made changes to iOS that protect user privacy, but also (surprise?) boost Apple’s advertising business. That division is growing so much in revenue that Tim Cook and his guys have decided to double their number of employees. There must be a reason.

App Tracking Transparency was just the beginning. This technology, which arrived with iOS 14.5, allows the user to decide whether or not the applications installed on their device can track their activity in other applications and on the Internet in order to show targeted advertising. At first it seemed great as a measure to protect our privacy, but…

Apple advertising for Apple. But that measure was a frontal attack on Facebook or Google, whose advertising models are based on being able to track user activity. With Apple closing the doors on iOS/iPadOS devices, things were getting pretty raw for them, but fantastic for Apple. The result? Apple Search Ads, its advertising division, was growing like wildfire.

Chart of the Day:@Apple’s advertising business has more than tripled its market share in the six months after it introduced privacy changes to iPhones that obstructed rivals, including @Facebook and @Googlefrom targeting ads at consumers. *A Thread* pic.twitter.com/vhFFXOzHGa — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) October 17, 2021

Hey, the ads make a lot of dough. At Apple they seem to have suddenly realized that advertising is one of the juiciest segments of the technology market. One that generates 400,000 million dollars in annual income, which already supports giants like Facebook or Google and which could now also begin to be a fundamental component of Apple’s income.

As indicated in the Financial Times, in the early 2010s, Apple raised a few hundred million dollars. According to Evercore ISI they will raise 5,000 million dollars this year and it is expected that in four years they will raise 30,000 million dollars.

More wood, this is war (from the publi). The Cupertino company had about 250 people working in its advertising division. On the website dedicated to Apple job offers, they now expect to hire another 216 people for that division. Double what they had so far, and four times the 56 they were looking to hire at the end of 2020. Apple “has refuted the figures” to the FT, “but has not wanted to give more details.”



The iPhone is still Apple’s great engine, but services are gaining more and more strength. There is a section not yet present in that graph that we will begin to see very soon: advertising. Source: Statistics.

Still far from Google and Facebook. The former generated $209 billion in advertising in 2021. Facebook generated $115 billion. Apple may still be a long way from those two giants, but Tim Cook’s company has much bigger sources of revenue (for now). However, the services (App Store, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Music) are becoming more and more relevant and the company is taking full advantage of that trojan horse called iPhone to expand both those services and, soon, advertising.

Get ready for more announcements on the iPhone. In 2018 Tim Cook said “we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customers. If our customers were our product. We have chosen not to do that.” It may not have been then, but everything indicates that the presence of advertising, for now limited to some apps (App Store, News, Stock Market) will increase significantly and, for example, expand to other apps such as Maps, Books and Podcasts .

Watch out, Apple. Advertising makes infamous amounts of money, and Apple can control how and where to display it. The privacy argument is working for now because the company has always been able to defend that its business model was not that, but that growth poses threats.

As Claire Atkin of Check My Ads said, “if Apple suddenly goes into that realm, it won’t have that competitive advantage. [de no tener ese modelo de negocio como su foco]”. Its reputation could be called into question, but as another market analyst said, when it comes to advertising, “Apple is the sleeping giant.”