Apple promises alternative payment methods in its Korean digital store: a legislative obligation

The legal battle between Epic Games and Apple led to the creation of a law in the Asian country.

For several months now, we have been eating popcorn every time there is news about the brawl between Apple, Google y Epic Games. It all started with Fortnite, which one day began to offer an alternative payment method that avoided the 30% commission demanded by the big technology companies for hosting the app in their digital stores. From this judicial battle arose several relevant decisions: The removal of Fortnite from the App Store and a law in Korea that forces Apple and Google to accept external payments on their platforms.

With this looming threat, the apple company has adapted to the situation and has promised to include alternative payment methods in its App Store. This has been reported by the Korea Communications Commission (KCC for its acronym in English), which has been echoed by Yonhap News Agency. But, although the proposal is already on the table, there are still several unknowns to solve.

Apple has not yet released relevant data such as the date implementation of said novelty or the manner with which users can carry out this action. In addition, it is not known if they will be claimed additional payments developers for taking advantage of the new functionality of the App Store, so we will have to wait for the company to provide more information about the initiative.

In the end, the legal fight is leaving some quite important changes in the sector, something that we have also seen with Google and the reduction of its rate to 15%. Returning to the apple company, he has warned Epic Games that no readmitirá Fortnite on the App Store until all trials are over, but Tim Sweeney has managed to go off on a tangent by returning to iOS through the GeForce Now system.

