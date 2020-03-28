Apple Releases Free COVID-19 Screening Tool in Partnership With White House, CDC

Questioning if it’s good to get examined for COVID-19 — and what to do subsequent when you’ve got signs of an infection? Apple now has an app for that.

The corporate Friday launched a free screening software and set of sources to assist folks keep knowledgeable and take the steps to guard their well being throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, based mostly on the most recent CDC steering.

Apple created the brand new COVID-19 app and web site in partnership with the CDC, the White Home Coronavirus Job Drive and FEMA. Individuals in the U.S. (18 years or older) can entry the screening software and sources by downloading the COVID-19 app on Apple’s App Retailer or on the net at apple.com/covid19.

Apple’s COVID-19 app and web site enable customers to reply a sequence of questions round threat elements, current publicity and signs for themselves or another person. After that, they’ll get CDC suggestions on subsequent steps, together with steering on social distancing and self-isolating, tips on how to intently monitor signs, whether or not or not a take a look at is beneficial right now, and when to contact a medical supplier.

Apple famous that the screening software “doesn’t substitute directions from healthcare suppliers or steering from state and native well being authorities.”

Together with the brand new COVID-19 app and web site, Apple clients in the U.S. can also ask Siri, “How do I do know if I’ve coronavirus?” to entry steering and sources from the CDC and a curated assortment of telehealth apps obtainable on the App Retailer. As well as, Apple this started sending iPhone customers arriving at choose worldwide airports in the U.S. computerized notifications to remind them of present CDC steering to remain dwelling and monitor their well being.

Like broad sectors of the financial system, Apple’s enterprise has been damage by the coronavirus disaster. It has closed its retail Apple Shops places in all places outdoors of China indefinitely, and its iPhone manufacturing was delayed due to the virus. In the meantime, Apple is donating 10 million protecting masks to U.S. well being care staff and tens of millions extra to these in Europe, CEO Tim Cook dinner introduced this week.

Amongst sources supplied by different huge tech firms, Google launched a web site (google.com/covid19) with updates and details about the coronavirus outbreak and Fb has pinned a devoted COVID-19 module in customers’ Information Feeds in a number of international locations with updates and information from nationwide and native sources.

In Apple’s coronavirus instruments, customers can discover FAQs about COVID-19, together with who’s most in danger and tips on how to acknowledge signs, in addition to up-to-date data from the CDC like greatest practices for laundry fingers, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring signs.

Apple mentioned the COVID-19 instruments don’t require a sign-in, nor are they related to a consumer’s Apple ID. The corporate mentioned customers’ particular person responses won’t be despatched to Apple or any authorities group.