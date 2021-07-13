Apple Releases MagSafe Battery Pack For IPhone 12, To be had Now For $99

Apple lately has the MagSafe Battery Pack accent for iPhone 12 fashions. Many months after the iPhone 12 collection was once unveiled, Apple quietly launched a brand new first-party MagSafe accent within the type of a wi-fi battery pack. (Unofficial Magnetic Battery Packs Pack for iPhone 12 has been round for a number of months from third-party makers.)

The MagSafe battery pack attaches magnetically to the again of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Professional, and iPhone 12 Professional Max, extending battery existence. The package deal itself fees with a Lightning cable, and it may be charged to the attached iPhone on the identical time. Apple recommends the use of a 20 watt USB-C charger for the quickest charging instances.

The MagSafe battery pack is to be had to reserve lately and primary deliveries will start on July 19. Apple says the MagSafe battery pack calls for the iPhone to run iOS 14.7 or later.

The MagSafe Battery Pack joins an present accent ecosystem of: wi-fi batteries that experience cropped up because the iPhone 12 got here out. On the other hand, all of those third-party choices are unofficially “MagSafe Compliant” slightly than MagSafe-approved. For now, Apple’s first-party accent is the one legitimate MagSafe Battery Pack accent.

As you could be expecting, the battery share for Apple’s battery case seems within the battery widget and at the lock display screen.

Apple has now not but launched legitimate statistics on how a lot additional battery existence the MagSafe Battery Pack provides. General battery capability is 1460 mAH, as will also be noticed at the again of the tool in one of the vital product footage. Apple does say that the MagSafe Battery Pack will rate the attached iPhone with about 5W.

Are you curious about the MagSafe Battery Pack? Tell us within the feedback.

