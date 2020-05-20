Apple Sets ‘Greatness Code’ Docuseries About World’s Greatest Athletes – Variety

Sports activities documentaries are significantly in proper now.

Sizzling on the heels of ESPN’s “Final Dance” collection about Michael Jordan, a brand new docuseries which goals to seek out out what makes athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady and Alex Morgan among the many best at their particular person sports activities, is coming to Apple.

The streamer has greenlit “Greatness Code,” a seven-episode short-form collection that spotlights untold tales and pivotal moments that outlined every athlete’s profession. “Greatness Code” is slated to premiere July 10 on Apple TV Plus, becoming a member of Apple’s doc slate which already consists of “Beastie Boys Story,” “Residence,” and “Seen: Out on Tv.”

This new collection is being co-produced by Uninterrupted (the athlete empowerment model based by James and Maverick Carter) and Faith of Sports activities (which was co-founded by Brady, Gotham Chopra and and NFL legend Michael Strahan).

Season 1 of the present will spotlight James, Brady, Morgan, world’s quickest man Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, prolific browsing champion Kelly Slater, and iconic snowboarder Shaun White.

The collection is being directed by Chopra, who additionally government produces alongside Ameeth Sankaran for Faith of Sports activities. Carter and Devin Johnson will government produces through Uninterrupted.

Information of “Greatness Code” being on the best way comes solely three days after ESPN completed airing “The Final Dance” to file numbers. The present sparked loads of debate about whether or not Jordan or James is the best participant in basketball historical past, and maybe this new documentary will proceed so as to add gas to the hearth.

The style of sports activities documentaries is clearly on the rise in the meanwhile, as networks and streamers search for pre-shot, evergreen content material to fill their airwaves amid the coronavirus manufacturing shutdown.