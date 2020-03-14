Apple Shifts 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference to Online-Only Event Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Apple is the newest firm to alter plans within the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19), transferring its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June to a digital, online-only occasion.

The tech large introduced it can commit $1 million to organizations in San Jose, Calif., to offset misplaced income related to WWDC 2020’s conventional in-person format — though that determine is probably going nicely beneath the occasion’s whole financial influence to the world. Over 5,000 folks have attended the annual occasion lately.

The 31st annual WWDC will showcase Apple’s newest developments throughout merchandise and applied sciences together with iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Apple didn’t set dates for when the builders convention shall be held, saying it can share extra particulars within the subsequent few months. The brand new web format will “interact with Apple engineers as they work to construct app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple clients across the globe,” and can embody giving builders entry to new code, the corporate mentioned.

In accordance to Apple, the corporate has greater than 23 million registered builders in additional than 155 international locations and areas. The corporate claims builders have earned over $155 billion because the App Retailer launched in 2008.

“The present well being scenario has required that we create a brand new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with a web-based keynote and classes, providing an important studying expertise for our whole developer group, all world wide. We shall be sharing all the particulars within the weeks forward,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide advertising, mentioned in an announcement.

Pictured above: Apple CEO Tim Cook dinner on the 2019 WWDC on the McEnery Conference Heart in San Jose