Apple shuts all stores around the world — except in China

Apple will shut down all of its retail stores outside of China until March 27, the company launched Saturday. As part of an effort to remain coronavirus from spreading, the company will focus on on-line product sales in its place.

“Amongst the most interesting strategy to scale back likelihood of the virus’s transmission is to cut back density and maximize social distance,” Tim Cook dinner dinner, Apple CEO, talked about in a commentary. “As expenses of current infections continue to grow in completely different locations, we’re taking additional steps to offer protection to our workforce contributors and buyers.”

In the meantime, with the decline of COVID-19 in Higher China, all stores inside the nation have reopened. Study additional…

