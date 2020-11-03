Apple to hold new event next week – new Macs expected

Apple has introduced an event on tenth November, not lengthy after the launch of the new iPhones.

The event comes as considerably of a shock as Apple can have held at least three occasions in three months, a new precedent for the tech firm.

It’ll additionally imply the event comes not lengthy earlier than Black Friday which means the older merchandise could get a pleasant low cost.

When is the Apple November 2020 event?

Apple despatched the invitations out on 2nd November letting folks know the event shall be held on tenth November.

The event begins at 10am Californian time, that’s 6pm within the UK.

You ought to be in a position to reside stream the event as is commonplace, however we’ll replace you nearer the time.

Apple One Extra Issues November Event 2020: what to count on

The aptly named One Extra Factor, is rumoured to give attention to a new Mac.

We’ve already had iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch bulletins so it does make sense a Mac is next.

The principle change is across the Intel processors, that are set to get replaced by a new ARM-primarily based Apple Silicon Chips. The iPhone paved the best way for the change because the cellphone has had its personal Apple chip for years.

The thought is best battery life, higher efficiency because it permits it to management the uncooked processing {hardware} and software program.

Whereas there’s been rumours of a new MacBook Professional for awhile, we might simply see an improve to the MacBook.

What else may very well be introduced? AirPods Studio has additionally been rumoured – wi-fi headphones.

The AirTags had been additionally expected to be introduced as the additional product on the final event, however didn’t make an look.

The AirTags are wi-fi location trackers which might be hooked up to objects and tracked utilizing the iPhone app.

Nothing has been confirmed but, however watch this house.

Go to our hub for extra Expertise information. November can be a deal-packed month with Black Friday and Apple Black Friday offers reside now, with extra to come.