Apple TV App Now Available on Chromecast With Google TV

Plugging a notable hole in its streaming lineup, Google has added the Apple TV app — the one approach to get the Apple TV Plus service — to its latest Chromecast system.

Beginning Thursday, customers with the $50 Chromecast with Google TV adapter will have the ability to entry Apple TV. As well as, the Apple TV app is accessible on sensible TVs from Sony and TCL which have the Google TV interface and Google says it should roll out to extra Android TV-powered units within the subsequent few months.

The deal between the 2 tech giants — which compete on a number of fronts — was introduced again in December.

The Apple TV app (to not be confused with the Apple TV 4K streaming set-top field) offers entry to Apple TV Plus. Frequently priced at $4.99 per thirty days, the subscription VOD bundle is accessible to consumers of Apple units for a free one-year interval (a proposal Apple has prolonged by means of this July). The Apple TV Plus lineup of authentic exhibits, motion pictures and documentaries contains sequence like “Ted Lasso” (nominated for 2 Golden Globes this yr), “For All Mankind,” “The Morning Present” and “Servant,” in addition to motion pictures like “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks and “Palmer” starring Justin Timberlake.

Apple TV additionally enables you to purchase or lease greater than 100,000 motion pictures and exhibits from iTunes (and entry titles you’ve beforehand bought from Apple). You can also subscribe to channels together with Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, and CBS All Entry (set to change into Paramount Plus subsequent month).

To entry the Apple TV app on the Chromecast with Google TV, customers can navigate to the “Apps” tab or the apps row within the “For you” tab.

Within the U.S., Google TV customers can browse Apple TV Plus originals within the personalised suggestions and search outcomes. Utilizing Google Assistant, you possibly can open the Apple TV app or play an Apple authentic title by talking a command.

The most recent Chromecast, which first began transport within the U.S. final September, helps a whole bunch of apps, together with these for Netflix, Disney Plus (and Disney Plus Hotstar), Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, YouTube TV, Showtime, Starz, Discovery Plus, Tubi and Pluto TV.

The HDMI-based Chromecast with Google TV is a extra strong streaming system than its predecessors. It options Google TV, a newly designed leisure interface that mixes streaming companies, dwell TV, motion pictures, exhibits and different apps. It additionally features a standalone, voice-enabled distant and helps as much as 4K HDR video at as much as 60 frames per second.