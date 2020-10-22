Apple TV confirmed for PS5 on launch day

Whereas it’s closely rumoured that Apple TV is coming to the Xbox Sequence X after stories emerged that the app was within the testing stage for some customers, Sony has crushed them to the punch on the subject of confirming it for the PS5 – and will probably be right here before we thought.

PlayStation has confirmed right now that the app will likely be able to obtain when the PlayStation 5 launches on November twelfth (the nineteenth right here within the UK) and never solely that, will probably be accessible for people who personal a PS4 too! So you’ll be able to nonetheless use it, even in case you have not had any luck at making an attempt to pre-order the Ps5.

Here’s what they needed to say in regards to the information on the official PlayStation weblog: “Get pleasure from Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and standard motion pictures, and customized, curated suggestions on the Apple TV app. Meaning customers can get pleasure from Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Present via Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels and purchase or lease motion pictures and TV reveals and entry previous purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app can even be accessible on PS4.”

What’s of observe right here – and most welcome – is that it appears like customers will be capable to purchase and lease motion pictures instantly via the app on the console, a minimum of that’s how we learn it. Whereas this needs to be a given, it’s at the moment not potential to take action through the app on units such because the Fireplace Stick– with us having to purchase via iTunes as an alternative. Admittedly it is a mere inconvenience, however it’s good that it appears to be fastened right here.

As for what you should buy, nicely there are at all times wonderful 4K iTunes film offers to be discovered with some implausible motion pictures in HDR and Dolby Imaginative and prescient for as little as £3.99.

In addition to Apple TV, the PlayStation 5 can even assist Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Spotify and Twitch, with extra promised to be added as time goes on. It is possible for you to to leap to 4 of these on the click on of a button with the helpful PlayStation 5 media distant too which is helpful.

Whereas Apple TV has but to be confirmed for the Xbox, the newest rumours counsel that it’s going to even be accessible when the brand new console launches, so count on to listen to extra about that shortly.

