Apple TV+ Free Subscriptions Extended Through July 2021

Apple hasn’t revealed what number of clients have signed up for Apple TV Plus — nevertheless it clearly needs to carry on to them because it continues to bulk up the streaming service’s content material lineup.

The tech large is extending the free-access interval for Apple TV Plus clients who’ve signed up by its 12-month free subscription provide by July 2021. That’s after it had beforehand pushed that free of charge interval to February. So in case you have been among the many first to take the one-year-free deal again in November 2019, that’s changed into 21 months freed from Apple TV Plus.

Prospects on the Apple TV Plus month-to-month plan who’re paying $4.99/month will obtain an App Retailer retailer credit score in that quantity for the following 5 months (February to June), as first reported by 9to5Mac.

New content material on Apple TV Plus consists of season 2 of M. Night time Shyamalan’s thriller “Servant,” which debuted Friday; season 2 of Ronald D. Moore’s “For All Mankind” (Feb. 19); and Anthony and Joe Russo’s movie “Cherry” starring Tom Holland as an addict who resorts to financial institution heists to pay his money owed (Feb. 26).

Apple TV Plus now consists of greater than 40 originals, together with “The Morning Present” (which has been renewed for season 2); “Dickinson” starring Hailee Steinfeld; comedy collection “Ted Lasso” starring Jason Sudekis; Bryce Dallas Howard’s documentary “Dads”; and “The Oprah Dialog” with Oprah Winfrey.

When the tech large launched Apple TV Plus within the fall of 2019, it supplied the 12-month free provide to Apple clients who buy any new iPhone, iPad, iPod contact, Apple TV, or Mac able to working the newest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. That one-year-free provide continues to be in impact; clients have as much as three months after first establishing their system to say the provide.