Apple TV orders new series from Anchorman’s Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Hollywood heavyweights Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd will reunite for darkish comedy The Shrink Subsequent Door on Apple TV+.

Apple has ordered eight episodes of the restricted series, which is predicated on a podcast of the identical identify.

Directed by comic Michael Showalter (Moist Scorching American Summer season, The Massive Sick), the series will observe Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, performed by Rudd, and his longtime affected person Martin “Marty” Markowitz, performed by Ferrell.

Impressed by true occasions, the duo’s doctor-patient relationship takes an unhealthy flip as Ike begins to slowly take over Marty’s life – he strikes into his Hamptons dwelling and usurps Marty of his household enterprise.

The undertaking was introduced in February, with Ferrell and Rudd hooked up however no channel or streaming service dedicated to it, till now.

The Apple TV+ series is the primary undertaking Ferrell and Rudd can have labored on collectively since Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013.

Ferrell is greatest often called the star of blockbusters Elf, Step Brothers and Daddy’s Residence in addition to the Anchorman franchise.

Though Rudd is now the Marvel superhero Ant-Man, he beforehand appeared in Pals, Clueless, Knocked Up and That is 40.

The Shrink Subsequent Door’s airdate has not but been confirmed.

