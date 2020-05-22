Apple TV Plus Announces ‘Little Voice’ Premiere Date – Variety

In in the present day’s TV Information Roundup, Apple TV Plus introduced the premiere date for “Little Voice,” and Netflix launched a trailer for Season 5 of “Queer Eye.”

DATES

Apple TV Plus has introduced that its upcoming sequence “Little Voice” will debut on the streamer on July 10. The sequence follows a gifted performer (Brittany O’Grady) struggling to satisfy her desires in New York. The sequence options authentic music by Sara Bareilles and is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Abrams, Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson function govt producers. See a primary take a look at the brand new sequence above.

TNT has introduced the second season of “The Alienist” will premiere on July 26 at 9 p.m. The brand new season, titled “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” sees stars Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning returning to play investigators caught up in a homicide thriller within the Gilded Age of New York. “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” comes from Paramount Tv Studios. Nameless Content material’s Rosalie Swedlin serves as govt producer, together with Stuart Carolan, David Caffrey, Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Watch a brand new trailer under.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched the trailer for Season 5 of “Queer Eye.” The Fab 5 head to Philadelphia to rework some individuals into their most trendy, assured selves i the brand new season, which debuts June 5. David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric function govt producers for Scout Productions; David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero function govt producers for ITV Leisure; Jennifer Lane serves as showrunner. Watch the trailer under.

Epix has launched a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Helter Skelter.” The six-part sequence captures the inner-workings of the Manson household by means of new interviews with former members, journalists first on the scene and archival footage and newly-unearthed photos. The sequence debuts on June 14. Govt producers embody Greg Berlanti and Sara Schechter for Berlanti Productions, and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions. Watch the trailer under.

DEALS

Jesse Collins Leisure has signed a multi-year settlement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. Below the settlement, JCE could present manufacturing companies for the ViacomCBS cable networks section — together with BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Community, TV Land and VH1. ViacomCBS additionally has a primary take a look at JCE’s movie improvement tasks.

PODCASTS

Leah Van Dale has introduced her new podcast “Naked with Us,” Variety has discovered solely. The present will probably be hosted by Van Dale and her boyfriend and broadcaster Matt Polinsky. The couple will focus on their very own relationship and the way they’re weathering self-isolation. The sequence will premiere on June 11, with new episodes releasing each Thursday.