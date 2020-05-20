Apple TV Plus Buys Tom Hanks’ Submarine War Drama ‘Greyhound’ – Variety

Apple TV Plus has purchased worldwide rights from Sony Photos to the Tom Hanks World War II drama “Greyhound” following a bidding conflict for the film, which was beforehand set for a Father’s Day theatrical launch.

Six-month-old Apple TV Plus introduced the deal Tuesday. The streaming service didn’t disclose when it’s going to launch “Greyhound.”

Sony had initially scheduled “Greyhound” to be theatrically launched within the U.S. on June 12 however the launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Greyhound” is about within the early days of World War II as a world convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic whereas being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines.

The studio had introduced in early March that the movie has shifted its launch date again 5 weeks from Could eight to June 12. Sony additionally launched the primary trailer for “Greyhound” in early March, opening with Hanks in prayer and about to set sail. He then reveals to his crew that that is his first crossing of the Atlantic. The crew additionally finds out they’re coming into territory the place airplane cowl can’t attain them for 5 full days. The ship, which is working below the code identify “Greyhound,” manages to destroy a Nazi sub, setting off a celebration and instilling the crew the boldness within the captain.

“What you probably did yesterday received us right here at the moment,” one of many crew tells Hanks.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue co-star within the movie together with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the movie. “Greyhound” relies on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.” Aaron Schneider is directing from Hanks’ script. The information concerning the Apple TV Plus deal was first reported by Deadline.

“Greyhound” joins a rising record of films that had been initially slated for theatrical launch, however then opted for a digital debut after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in most U.S. film theaters remaining closed till July on the earliest. That record consists of “Scoob,” “Trolls World Tour,” “The King of Staten Island,” “The Lovebirds,” “Artemis Fowl,” “My Spy” and “Dangerous Journey.”