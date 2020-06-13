Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Little Voice’ Teaser (Watch) – Variety

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Apple TV Plus launched a teaser for drama collection “Little Voice,” and HBO’s “Insecure” is releasing a podcast episode known as “On the lookout for LaToya.”

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has launched a teaser for its new drama collection, “Little Voice,” premiering July 10. Within the clip, co-creator and government producer Sara Bareilles performs the present’s authentic theme music whereas photographs from the present are interspersed all through. “Little Voice” follows struggling performer Bess King, performed by Brittany O’Grady, who’s attempting to make it in New York Metropolis whereas navigating rejection, relationships and household points. “Little Voice” is produced by J.J. Abrams‘ Unhealthy Robotic Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Abrams, Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson function government producers. Watch the teaser under.

SPECIALS

ABC will air an hour-long father’s day celebration hosted by John Legend on June 21 at eight p.m. “John Legend and Household: A Greater Love Father’s Day” will embody visitor appearances from different movie star dads, together with Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Widespread, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Marvel and Roy Wooden Jr. Legend can even carry out new materials from his upcoming album “Greater Love” and his spouse Chrissy Teigen will provide gift-giving recommendation.

PODCASTS

HBO‘s “Insecure” will debut a fictional one-episode scripted podcast on June 14 known as “On the lookout for LaToya,” primarily based on the crime collection about which Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and her pals have talked all season. In collaboration with Tenderfoot TV, the podcast will go deeper into the disappearance and speculated homicide of LaToya, who’s performed by SZA, in hopes of highlighting the dearth of true crime reveals centered round lacking Black girls. The episode can be out there on Spotify and Apple Music, and is produced by Tenderfoot TV and Rae’s label Raedio, with manufacturing providers from Swirl Movies.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Kevin Bacon, Aunjanue Ellis, Sarah Cooper and Christine and the Queens will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Shaquille O’Neal and Wanda Sykes are tonight’s friends on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!“; Gayle King and Amy Sedaris can be on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert“; and Keegan-Michael Key and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will be a part of “The Late Late Present With James Corden.”