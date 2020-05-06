Apple TV Plus Hires BBC Factual Boss Alison Kirkham – Variety

BBC factual controller Alison Kirkham is about to hitch streaming platform Apple TV Plus.

Kirkham will be part of Apple TV Plus this summer time, reporting into artistic director for Europe Jay Hunt. Based mostly in London, the manager may have accountability in Europe for unscripted authentic collection and movies.

Kirkham is the primary main rent for Apple’s U.Okay. group since movie producer Joe Oppenheimer joined the tech big in 2018.

The appointment comes because the platform, in widespread with different streamers, seems to be to broaden its non-scripted output. Apple’s non-scripted commissions embrace “Prehistoric Planet” and “Lengthy Method Up” with Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman.

Kirkham joined the BBC in 2005 as an govt producer and have become controller of factual commissioning in 2015. Programming highlights embrace “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II,” “Ambulance,” “Exodus,” “Hospital,” ”Muslims Like Us” and “Race Throughout the World.”

BBC director of content material Charlotte Moore stated: “I want to thank Alison for main factual throughout a interval of such spectacular artistic success…She will probably be missed by us all and I hope you’ll be part of me in wishing her the easiest in her new position.”

Till the BBC appoints a successor to Kirkham, BBC daytime controller Carla-Maria Lawson will oversee occasions and Catherine Catton’s common factual and factual leisure group. Head of documentaries Clare Sillery will oversee Jack Bootle’s pure historical past and science obligations.

Broadcast was first to report the information.