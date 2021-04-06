Apple TV Plus Launches ‘The Line’ Podcast Ahead of Docu-Series Debut

Apple TV Plus introduced “The Line,” its first mixture podcast-TV unique — a bid to use the tech big’s podcast footprint to seed signups for its TV subscription service.

“The Line,” from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, contains two non-fiction sequence: a six-part narrative non-fiction audio sequence that debuted Monday (April 6) on Apple Podcasts and a four-part restricted documentary sequence premiering this fall on Apple TV Plus.

The pair of unique sequence guarantees to disclose “beforehand untold features” in regards to the story of former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who in 2018 was charged with committing battle crimes after he had posed for a photograph with a corpse in Iraq. Members of his platoon had damaged ranks and accused Gallagher of homicide; he was in the end being acquitted on all however one minor rely and within the fall of 2019 was pardoned by President Trump.

Each sequence will study “the sophisticated realities concerned with preventing a decades-long battle, stripping again the layers surrounding Gallagher’s alleged crimes,” based on Apple.

The podcast sequence is hosted and govt produced by Dan Taberski (“Operating From ‘Cops,’” “Lacking Richard Simmons,” “Surviving Y2K”). It options one-on-one interviews with Gallagher and his spouse in addition to with greater than 50 present and former particular operators and audio from Gallagher’s trial — revealing “the secretive tradition of the navy’s most elite particular operations models, and the wrestle for justice within the fog of battle,” per the present’s producers.

“The Line” podcast is obtainable on Apple Podcasts (at this hyperlink). The primary two episodes of “The Line” can be found now on Apple Podcasts and the next 4 episodes will premiere weekly every Tuesday by means of Could 4.

Within the fall of 2021, Apple TV Plus plans to debut a four-part docu-series, additionally known as “The Line,” which can embrace “never-before-seen footage” and take a deep dive into the U.S.’s counterterrorism efforts within the Center East.

Jigsaw Productions’ “The Line” audio sequence is govt produced by Brad Hebert, Richard Perello, Stacey Offman, Joey Marra and Alex Gibney, along with Taberski. Lizzie Jacobs serves as producer and Jody Avirgan as editor.

The Apple TV Plus documentary sequence, additionally from Jigsaw Productions, is directed by Jeffrey Zimbalist (“Momentum Era”) and govt produced by Gibney, Hebert, Perello and Offman, alongside Michael Zimbalist and Jeffrey Zimbalist from All Rise Movies, and Whitney Johnson with Doug Shultz serving as producer.

Hearken to the trailer for “The Line” on Apple Podcasts: