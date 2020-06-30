Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Greatness Code’ Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Apple TV Plus launched the trailer for its sport docuseries “Greatness Code,” and Disney Channel introduced a crossover particular that includes “Raven’s Residence” and “Bunk’d.”

CASTING

Freeform has introduced Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell might be becoming a member of the solid of “Love within the Time of Corona.” The four-part restricted sequence follows 4 interwoven tales in regards to the hopeful seek for love and connection throughout this time of quarantine. The sequence, from government producers Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani and Robyn Meisinger of Nameless Content material, started manufacturing this month in Los Angeles. “Love within the Time of Corona” is ready to premiere in August.

Fox Information Channel (FNC) has introduced Will Cain as co-host of “Fox and Buddies Weekend.” Cain is ready to make his official debut on Aug. 15 alongside co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth. The four-hour program repeatedly encompasses a broad vary of company, together with politicians, newsmakers, notable athletes and specialists in way of life and leisure. Cain most not too long ago hosted his personal each day program, “The Will Cain Present” on ESPN and was a frequent panelist on the morning present “First Take.”

DATES

Epix has introduced Season 1 of “Britannia” will premiere on Aug. 2, and Season 2 will premiere on Oct. 4. The fantasy drama follows the reluctant rise to energy of Kerra (Kelly Reilly), daughter of the King of Cantii (Ian McDiarmid), and her arch-rival Queen Atedia (Zoë Wanamaker), who’re compelled to place their variations apart when the Romans invade Britannia. The primary season will discover the Roman invasion of Britain when the nation was dominated by the Druids and warrior queens. “Britannia” was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson. Season 2 is written by Jez, Tom and John-Henry Butterworth. The sequence is produced by Rupert Ryle-Hodges and government produced by Vertigo Movies’ James Richardson, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown from Neal Road Productions and Jez and Tom Butterworth. “Britannia” is a Sky Unique for Sky within the UK, Italy and Germany, and is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal International Distribution.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has dropped the trailer of its sport docuseries “Greatness Code.” The upcoming sequence will highlight the untold tales of a number of the most identified athletes on this planet, together with LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater. “Greatness Code” is a co-production between sports activities content material platforms Faith of Sports activities and Uninterrupted. The sequence is directed by Gotham Chopra, who additionally government produces by Faith of Sports activities, and government produced by Maverick Carter through Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran additionally serves as government producer by Faith of Sports activities, and Devin Johnson government produces through Uninterrupted.

SPECIALS

Disney Channel has introduced a crossover particular of “Raven’s Residence” and “Bunk’d.” “Raven about Bunk’d” will premiere on July 24 at eight p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Warren Hutcherson, Alison Taylor, Raven-Symoné, Phil Baker and Erin Dunlap function government producers on the particular.

GREENLIGHTS

E! Community has greenlit three new initiatives, together with “Movie star Name Middle,” “10 Issues You Don’t Know” and “Dr. 90210.” “Movie star Name Middle” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. with back-to-back episodes. The sequence exhibits peculiar individuals receiving recommendation from their favourite celebrities. The sequence comes from Fundamental Occasion Media, All3Media America and Ncredible Leisure with Nick Cannon, Michael Goldman, Jimmy Fox, Amanda McPhillips, Steven D. Wright, and Carolyn Gilbey serving as government producers. “10 Issues You Don’t Know” will spotlight a distinct superstar in every episode, counting down ten distinctive information about them. The sequence will premiere on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. The sequence comes from Jupiter Leisure with Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and PJ Morrison serving as government producers. “Dr. 90210” will observe skilled ladies working within the male-dominated cosmetic surgery business. The sequence will premiere this fall. The sequence comes from Leisure One with Tara Lengthy, Mark Herwick and Ben Megargel serving as government producers alongside Lori Gordon.

DEVELOPMENT

E! has additionally ordered “Glamsquad Showdown” and “The Seven Yr Sew” into improvement. “Glamsquad Showdown” is a comedic magnificence competitors sequence that pits the very best superstar “glam squads” of hair stylists, make-up artists and wardrobe consultants towards one another. The sequence comes from Shed Media with Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson serving as government producers. “The Seven Yr Sew” follows husband-and-wife staff Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow as they offer {couples} approaching their seventh anniversary relationship makeovers. The sequence comes from Trooper Leisure with Dave Caplan and each Dubrows serving as government producers.

Late Evening

Tonight, Kate Hudson and Alessia Cara will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon“; Mayor Muriel Bowser and Brandy Clark will be part of “The Late Late Present With James Corden“; Mark Ruffalo will be part of “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” and Sen. Cory Booker and Brian Wilson are tonight’s company on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”