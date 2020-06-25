Apple TV Plus Releases “Little Voice” Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Apple TV Plus launched the trailer for its new drama sequence “Little Voice” and Hulu dropped a teaser for “The Handmaid’s Story” upcoming fourth season.

RENEWALS

Quibi has introduced that its LGBTQ+ comedy competitors “Gayme Present” has been renewed for a second season. Hosted by Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, “Gayme Present” pairs two straight contestants with a star “life companion” to finish challenges with a purpose to be topped “Queen of the Straights.” “Gayme Present” is produced by Jax Media and govt produced by Rogers, Mizzoni, showrunner Genevieve Aniello, Brooke Posch, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell and Tony Hernandez.

DATES

Netflix introduced Jim Jefferies’ fourth streaming stand-up particular, “Jim Jefferies: Illiberal,” will premiere July 7. This time, the Australian comic cracks jokes about issues he simply can’t tolerate, specifically lactose, germaphobes and folks with peanut allergy symptoms. Watch a trailer under.

Amazon Prime Video introduced “World’s Hardest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji” will premiere on Aug. 14. The 10-episode journey sequence follows an expedition race wherein 66 groups from 30 nations race continuous for 11 days throughout a whole lot of miles of Fijian terrain. The sequence is produced by MGM Tv in affiliation with Amazon Studios. Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen, Barry Poznick, Delbert Shoopman, host Bear Grylls and showrunner Lisa Hennessey function govt producers.

Hulu has introduced the brand new premiere date for “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”: July 17. The documentary function chronicles the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv group,based by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. Directed by Andrew Fried, “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” options appearances from Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Kail, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Invoice Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.

Netflix has introduced a slate of premiere dates for sequence: “Unsolved Mysteries,” a reboot of the basic tv present, will launch July 1; fantasy sequence “Warrior Nun” is ready for July 2; “Cursed,” which relies on the illustrated novel of the identical title by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller, is coming July 17; Half 2 of “The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia,” subtitled “Genius in Love,” is premiering July 20, and Jack Whitehall’s comedy particular “I’m Solely Joking” will stream July 21.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has launched the trailer of its new drama sequence “Little Voice.” The half-hour coming-of-age sequence follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a performer struggling to meet her desires whereas navigating rejection, love and complex household points. The present options new and unique music from Sara Bareilles, marking her first foray into tv. “Little Voice” is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Abrams, Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson are govt producers. Nelson, who additionally serves as showrunner, wrote and directed the primary episode. The brand new sequence will premiere on July 10.

Disney Plus shared a trailer for “Muppets Now.” The unscripted sequence is crammed with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ superstar pals. Within the six-episode season stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the whole Muppet gang. “Muppets Now” is produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Movies. The sequence is ready to premiere on July 31 with new episodes launched each Friday.

Hulu launched a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Story,” set to premiere in 2021. Based mostly on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the sequence takes place in a dystopian America the place fertile ladies, referred to as handmaids, are compelled into child-bearing slavery. “The Handmaid’s Story” is govt produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, sequence star Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The sequence is produced by MGM Tv and internationally distributed by MGM.

Netflix launched a trailer for “Stateless,” which streams July 8. The refugee drama follows 4 strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention middle in the midst of the Australian desert. The forged consists of Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West, Cate Blanchett and Soraya Heidari. “Stateless” is produced by Matchbox Footage, Blanchett and Andrew Upton’s Soiled Movies. The sequence is co-created by Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie.

HBO Max has launched the trailer of “Anticipating Amy,” a three-part docuseries that launches July 9. The episodes will take viewers behind-the-scenes as comic Amy Schumer battles via her being pregnant whereas documenting the formation of a comedy particular. It focuses on pulling the curtain fully again on her marriage to husband Chris Fischer, and the journey to his analysis on the autism spectrum. Produced by Schumer, “Anticipating Amy” is directed and edited by Alexander Hammer.

PROGRAMMING

HGTV and Meals Community have introduced Martha Stewart will star in her personal upcoming sequence, “Martha Is aware of Greatest,” and might be returning to “Chopped” as a decide. The brand new sequence, set to air on HGTV in 2020, will function Stewart as she completes out of doors tasks on the to-do checklist for her Bedford farm. Over on Meals Community, Stewart might be returning to the “Chopped” judges’ desk in addition to headline a holiday-themed sequence.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox Information Channel has promoted Patricia Peart to vice chairman of weekend reserving, efficient instantly. Peart’s duties will embody overseeing visitor reserving to all of FNC’s weekend programming in addition to persevering with to handle the community’s weekend breaking information protection. Peart had been serving as director of weekend reserving. Peart will report back to David Clark, FNC’s senior vice chairman of weekend information and programming.

SPECIALS

The Oprah Winfrey Community has introduced “OWN Highlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers,” an all-new particular that includes Oprah Winfrey in dialogue with 100 Black fathers about how they’re emotionally managing the present political second. The particular will air on June 30 at 10 p.m. Conversations with Tyler Perry, Courtney B. Vance, Michael “Killer Mike” Render and Shaka Senghor might be featured. Winfrey and Tara Montgomery function govt producers.

LATE-NIGHT

Tonight, Bubba Wallace and John Legend will be part of “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah”; Russell Crowe, Ben Platt and Brittany Howard will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon”; Mike Birbiglia and Regina Corridor are friends on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers”; Jon Stewart will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and Invoice Burr is tonight’s visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!”