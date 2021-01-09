Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Shedding Alice’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Apple TV Plus unveils the trailer for its authentic thriller “Shedding Alice,” and HBO Max units the premiere date for Wolfgang Puck’s culinary sequence “The Occasion.”

DATES

Starz introduced that “Males in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” an eight-episode docuseries developed by “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will premiere Feb. 14. The unique sequence is introduced as a fun-filled buddy travelogue via Scotland’s terrain, taking viewers on a journey via the nation’s wealthy heritage and traditions. Watch a trailer beneath.

Nickelodeon set Feb. 12 because the premiere date for its long-anticipated second season debut of “Are You Afraid of the Darkish?” Subtitled “Curse of the Shadows” and that includes all-new members of the Midnight Society, the six-episode season will observe the youngsters as they inform terrifying tales a few curse solid over their seaside city and the villainous Shadowman. The beloved horror anthology sequence, a reimagined tackle the ‘90s cult traditional, is produced by Ace Leisure. Watch a trailer beneath.

HBO Max introduced that “The Occasion,” a four-episode unscripted culinary sequence that includes Wolfgang Puck, will premiere Jan. 14. The unique sequence, govt produced by Puck himself, will take viewers into the kitchen of the chef’s elite catering firm, which is liable for a number of the nation’s most iconic company, cultural and leisure occasions. Every episode includes a totally different unique occasion — from the SAG Awards to HBO’s “Westworld” premiere social gathering — providing entry to commerce secrets and techniques and a behind-the-scenes appears on the famend restauranteur’s artistic course of. Watch a trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus’ new psychological thriller “Shedding Alice,” launching Jan. 22, premiered its first trailer. The eight-episode sequence from creator, author and director Sigal Alvin, is a cinematic neo-noir exploration of an getting older director Alice (Ayelet Zurer) and her rising obsession with an up-and-coming femme fatale screenwriter Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), whose troubling script is extra fact than fiction. By a sequence of flashbacks and flash-forwards, the sequence delves into how far Alice is keen to go to realize success, relevance and energy. Watch the trailer beneath.

Cynthia Erivo unveiled the important thing artwork for Nationwide Geographic’s highly-anticipated eight-part restricted sequence “Genius: Aretha” simply in time to have fun her birthday. Erivo will star within the titular position, portraying the Queen of Soul’s musical profession and immeasurable affect. The third season of the Emmy-winning sequence can even star Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, David Cross, T.I., Rebecca Naomi Jones, Patrice Covington, Steven Norfleet, Pauletta Washington, Omar Dorsey, Marque Richardson, Kimberly Hébert Gregory and Shaian Jordan.

Netflix launched a trailer for “Bling Empire,” which follows the lavish lives of a gaggle of Asian and Asian American buddies (and frenemies) in Los Angeles, and premieres Jan. 15 on the streamer. The fact sequence reveals this elite bunch attending high-profile events and racking up huge payments on costly buying sprees — in addition to working multi-billion greenback companies, touring the world, conserving secrets and techniques and, after all, spilling them. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

Denis Leary and Fox Leisure are set to debut two football-oriented animated shorts impressed by the long-lasting artwork sequence “Canine Enjoying Poker” throughout Fox’s NFL pregame protection. Co-written, govt produced and voiced by Leary and created and co-written by Jim Margolis, the shorts can even embody the voices of Elaine Hendrix, Roy Wooden, Jr., Bobby Kelly and Adam Ferrara, as they talk about soccer and different sports activities.

“If solely Fox considered spawning a brand new animated sequence from vignettes like this 30-plus years in the past…think about the chances!,” joked Thorn. “By pairing Canine Enjoying Poker and Fox NFL, we now have a novel alternative to incubate content material from top-tier expertise in Denis, Jim, Jack, Rob and Howard, and introduce new characters of what may develop into the following constructing block of our iconic animation model in a sensible and strategic approach.”

Leary added, “In the end Fox lets America discover out what we canine take into consideration soccer. Spoiler alert: We’re very upset there isn’t a single NFL group named after a canine. Cats, horses, birds – even dolphins – all have their very own groups. Not one canine! Throw us a bone, guys. Actually and figuratively.”

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Rob Lowe, Lil Nas X, Regé-Jean Web page and Mark Normand will probably be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” whereas The Mountain Goats, George Clooney, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep will probably be visitors on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”