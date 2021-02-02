Apple TV Plus Touts ‘Most-Watched Weekend’ Ever With ‘Palmer’

Apple TV Plus has simply scored its most-watched weekend for the reason that 15-month-old service launched, based on firm insiders.

Powered by the premiere of “Palmer,” a drama starring Justin Timberlake from director Fisher Stevens, the streaming service noticed a 33% enhance over common viewers — additionally as a result of accessible sophomore seasons of M. Night time Shyamalan’s “Servant” and “Dickinson.,” in addition to massive worldwide numbers for “Shedding Alice.”

Timberlake’s film, about an ex-con who finds himself the caretaker of a gender-nonconforming baby, rated because the second-biggest function movie launch for the service, run by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. The challenge was co-financed and produced by SK World. Definitive streaming numbers weren’t accessible.

The viewership numbers come off of Apple’s main rating on the Sundance Movie Pageant this weekend, the place they emerged the winner of a wealthy bidding conflict for “Coda,” the competition sensation that broke gross sales data at a $25 million price ticket. The acquisition follows a sequence of excessive profile movie packages the studio has landed, having spent the vast majority of the launch on constructing out sequence like “The Morning Present.”

Upcoming movies embrace “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua and producer and star Will Smith, a deal which rated a $130 million report bundle sale final yr out of Cannes. They’ve additionally acquired:“ Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Swan Tune” with Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Glenn Shut and Awkwafina; “Kitbag,” from Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix; A24’s “Sharper” with Julianne Moore; and “Snow Blind” with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Their present awards contenders for this yr’s cycle embrace the animated “Wolfwalkers,” Sofia Coppola’s “On The Rocks,” Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound,” the acclaimed documentary “Boys State,” and Werner Herzog’s “Fireball.”