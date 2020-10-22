Apple TV Plus Unveils First Look at ‘Turning into You’ (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Apple TV Plus launched first look pictures of “Turning into You,” and CBS introduced premiere dates for collection together with “FBI” and “SEAL Staff.”

DATES

CBS introduced November premiere dates for 5 scripted collection: The second season of “The Unicorn” will premiere on Nov. 12 at 9:30 p.m., whereas the fifth season of “Bull” will debut on Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. On Nov. 17, “FBI” Season 3 will launch at 9 p.m., adopted by the premiere episode of “FBI: Most Wished” Season 2 at 10 p.m. The fourth season of “Seal Staff” will air on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus launched first look pictures of its new docuseries, “Turning into You,” set for launch on Nov. 13. The collection, narrated by Olivia Colman, spans the globe and options 100 youngsters from 10 nations. Every episode will look at how infants of all nationalities be taught to assume and communicate of their native languages. The collection is produced by Wall to Wall Media and govt produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Cream Productions is increasing its digital division, Cream Digital, by selling Johnny Kalangis to vp of digital, Andrew MacDonald to govt in command of artistic innovation and Tristan Cezair to senior artistic and technical director. Moreover, Dan Magnus has been appointed as govt in command of artistic improvement, and Irene Vandertop will now function director of enterprise improvement and finance. The Ontario-based firm has not too long ago produced “Curious Thoughts with Dominic Monaghan” for Hulu and wrapped VR mission “Tree Faucet Journey.”

SPECIALS

ABC’s “Nightline” will air a “Turning Level” presentation from filmmaker Muta’Ali. For the continued collection that examines racial reckoning in America, Muta’Ali will collaborate with information producers to current an intimate portrait of the disparity in maternal mortality affecting Black households. On Oct. 23, the community will even debut “Hear Her Voice,” a program sharing private accounts of childbirth associated skilled.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” will welcome Tracee Ellis Ross, Eric Andre and Tate McRae, whereas Anthony Mackie, Lily James, Black Thought that includes Portugal. The Man and The Final Suave, Dodgr will likely be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bruce Springsteen and Eva Longoria will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” will welcome Sen. Cory Booker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Todd Sucherman. Chris Rock will seem on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah.“