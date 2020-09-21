Apple TV Plus Wins its First Emmy

Apple TV Plus received its first ever Emmy Sunday evening, with Billy Crudup taking the award for greatest supporting actor in a drama sequence. Crudup received for his efficiency as TV govt Cory Ellison within the streamer’s flagship unique drama “The Morning Present.”

“I knew the second I obtained this half that it was one thing to be lucky about,” Crudup stated when accepting his award. “So I attempted to thank all people who has been concerned on this challenge and in my life in supporting and loving me. So, if I haven’t thanked you, please name me as a result of I’ve been that means to, and it has taken a military of assist. And I’m extremely grateful.”

Crudup confronted stiff competitors within the class, together with his “The Morning Present” co-star Mark Duplass and three actors from HBO’s “Succession” — Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Giancarlo Esposito (“Higher Name Saul”), Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Story”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) have been additionally nominated.

“The Morning Present” garnered seven different nominations throughout the Primetime and Inventive Arts Emmy Awards, together with for excellent visitor actor in a drama sequence (Martin Brief), lead actor in a drama sequence (Steve Carell), lead actress in a drama sequence (Jennifer Aniston), supporting actor in a drama sequence (Duplass), directing in a drama sequence (Mimi Leder), manufacturing design and primary title design.

“The Morning Present” premiered Nov. 1, one of many first unique tv sequence distributed by Apple. Two different streaming companies, Quibi and Disney Plus, additionally received their first Emmys this week.