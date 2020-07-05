Apple TV+ wins bidding war for Will Smith film project Emancipation

Apple TV+ has received a seven-way bidding war for Will Smith’s newest film project, Emancipation, a couple of runaway slave who’s making an attempt to affix the Union Military in the course of the American Civil War.

Antoine Fuqua is directing the Willam N. Collage-scripted project, which is described as a thriller and can star Smith.

Apple received the rights on the Cannes Digital Market in a fierce bid in opposition to the likes of Warner Bros, in a deal reportedly value over $100 million.

The film is impressed by the {photograph} ‘The Scourged Again’, when an escaped slave confirmed his again throughout an Union Military medical examination. The picture was circulated and printed in newspapers around the globe in 1863, offering proof of the cruelty of slavery and prompting many free black males to enlist.

Within the film, plantation slave Peter has a treacherous journey forward of him, as he travels bare-foot by Louisiana swamps, masking his scent with onions as he evades seize and cruelty in his try and make it to the North.

Author Fuqua believes that the film will resonate with many within the wake of current Black Lives Matter protests around the globe.

“It was the primary viral picture of the brutality of slavery that the world noticed,” Fuqua beforehand instructed Deadline. “Which is attention-grabbing, whenever you put it into perspective with at this time and social media and what the world is seeing, once more.

“You may’t repair the previous, however you possibly can remind folks of the previous and I feel we’ve to, in an correct, possible way. All of us need to look for a brighter future for us all, for everybody. That’s one of the vital necessary causes to do issues proper now, is present our historical past. We now have to face our reality earlier than we are able to transfer ahead.”