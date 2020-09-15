Apple Watch Series 6: pre order, specs, design and more

It appears there’s nothing Apple can’t work their magic on.

After modernising the MP3 participant, normalising digital downloads, and dragging the cellular business into the smartphone period, the expertise big has additionally been steadily reinventing the watch ever for the reason that first Apple Watch in 2014.

Now more akin to a wearable smartphone, the Apple Watch can already inform the time, make calls and run apps, so what more might the Series 6 do?

Rather a lot, it seems.

With the Apple Occasion on 15th September anticipate information and pre-orders and a lot of thrilling updates, as defined beneath following the Apple Occasion.

When can I pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6?

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 are dwell as of 15th September from Apple.

When is Apple Watch 6 launch date?

Apple Watch Series 6 was revealed on the ‘Time Flies’ Apple Occasion on 15th September 2020. The occasion is at 6pm UK time tomorrow. Anticipate the iPad Air 4 and iPad 8 to make an look, in addition to presumably Apple AirTags and AirPods Three too.

What is going to the subsequent Apple Watch be known as?

It’s known as Apple Watch Series 6. There’s additionally the Apple Watch SE.

What’s the Apple Watch 6 value?

The Apple Watch Series 6 begins at $399 or £379.

What are the Apple Watch Series 6 specs?

In abstract, the primary focus is well being and wellness, particularly in gentle of COVID-19. The precept new well being function is the blood oxygen tracker. Red and infrared waves measure the sunshine mirrored again to the watch out of your physique and the algorithms work out how a lot oxygen is current. The measurement will be made in simply 15 seconds.

The important thing promoting level for this isn that blood oxygen is an indicator of respiratory well being, the primary space affected by the COVID-19 virus.

There are additionally hand-washing displays which monitor your rhythm and immediate you to proceed for a minimum of 20 seconds, the flexibility to trace ECG, fall detection plus sleep monitoring. It should even have a 2.5 x brighter face when your wrist is down plus real time elevation monitoring for climbing.

Watch OS7: What new function is coming?

Apple has already introduced the watch OS 7 through the developer convention again in June. A number of options have been introduced. The principle issues have been shareable watch faces, more customisable watch faces and biking turn-by-turn instructions in Maps.

Exercise app rebranded because the Health app, means to trace dance exercises and settle down, sleep monitoring, silent alarms and a wind down mode. There are additionally Siri modifications, hand-washing monitoring with the 20-second countdown and more listening to safety options.

Apple Watch 6 design and color

What does the Apple Watch Series 6 seem like?

Apple have introduced a spread of latest faces which customers can select from. These embrace:

Displaying a number of time zones at a time

An artwork collaboration

Typography

Emojis

Stripes – Delight and nation flags

Plus particular faces designed for hobbies and professions together with images, browsing, healthcare and more

There may be additionally the brand new ‘solo loop’, that includes no buckle and a customized liquid silicone materials. It’s swimproof and obtainable in numerous sizes and seven colors. There may be additionally a braided model constituted of recycled supplies, obtainable in 5 colors. Different particular variations embrace a leather-based strap, new Nike collaboration and Hermes choices.

Ought to I purchase the Apple Watch Series 5 or watch for the Series 6?

If you need to purchase an Apple Watch Series 5 now you may:

Nevertheless, with the Series 6 launch so shut you might wish to wait – the Series 6 will seemingly be the same value, however provide new options equivalent to higher battery life and blood oxygen degree monitoring. Alternatively, the Series 5 may also see a value drop as soon as its successor releases.

You may as well see our greatest Apple Watch offers for bargains all the best way again to Series 3.

Black Friday is at all times a good time to purchase sensible tech – final yr the Apple Watch Series Three went for its lowest ever value of £185 at eBay.

