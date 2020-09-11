Apple Watch Series 6 release date: Worth, specs and latest rumours

It appears there’s nothing Apple can’t work their magic on.

After modernising the mp3 participant, normalising digital downloads, and dragging the cell business into the smartphone period, the expertise big has additionally been steadily reinventing the watch ever because the first Apple Watch in 2014.

Now extra akin to a wearable smartphone, the Apple Watch can already inform the time, make calls and run apps, so what extra may the Series 6 do?

Quite a bit, it seems.

When is the Apple Watch Series 6 launched?

The sixth iteration of the Apple Watch is about to be revealed on the ‘Time Flies’ Apple Occasion on 15th September 2020.

Earlier fashions have been out there to pre-order throughout the Apple occasion they had been revealed at, with a bodily release per week or two later – so count on the Series 6 to hit cabinets in late September 2020.

What’s the Apple Watch Series 6 worth?

We count on the Apple Watch Series 6 to be just like the Series 5 worth – which begins at £399.

Nonetheless, you may customise your Apple Watch for a worth – a mobile version goes for round £529, whereas a Series 5 with a chrome steel case will set you again £799. The Series 6 will in all probability comply with an analogous mannequin, so be ready to shell out a bit extra for a customized smartwatch.

What are the Apple Watch Series 6 specs?

The most important design change is rumoured to be a change from an OLED to a microLED show – and as microLEDS are thinner, brighter and extra power-efficient, this could make for an Apple Watch which is slimmer and have higher battery life. Higher but the Series 6 is rumoured to be getting a much bigger battery anyway – a mysterious new Apple 303.8mAh battery was leaked in Korea, versus the 296mAh capability of the Series 5.

There’s an enormous motive why Apple is immediately so involved about battery life: sleep monitoring. This long-requested function will probably be coming to watchOS 7 this autumn, and with a much bigger battery the Series 6 could possibly observe coronary heart fee, motion and extra throughout sleep. The monitoring doesn’t cease there – the Series 6 is alleged to supply blood oxygen degree monitoring, which may then warn customers if they’re having a cardiac arrest or panic assault, which can hyperlink into different rumours about nervousness and stress monitoring.

Maintaining a deal with well being and health, the Apple Watch can be mentioned to be extra water-proof for monitoring actions equivalent to swimming, in addition to the power to ship alerts in case you are in peril of drowning. Lastly, the Apple Watch can be rumoured to incorporate a sooner processor, improved parental controls and Contact ID constructed instantly into the display screen.

Can I pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6?

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 aren’t stay fairly but – test again on 15th September.

Ought to I purchase the Apple Watch Series 5 or look forward to the Series 6?

If you want to purchase an Apple Watch Series 5 now you may:

Nonetheless, with the Series 6 release so shut you could need to wait – the Series 6 will possible be an analogous worth, however supply new options equivalent to higher battery life and blood oxygen degree monitoring. Alternatively, the Series 5 will even see a worth drop as soon as its successor releases.

You may also see our greatest Apple Watch offers for bargains all the best way again to Series 3.

Black Friday is at all times a good time to purchase good tech – final 12 months the Apple Watch Series Three went for its lowest ever worth of £185 at eBay.

For extra tech information, go to our Expertise hub. In search of one thing to look at? Try our TV Information for the latest and biggest TV reveals.