General News

Apple will stop taking cut of some video app purchases made through the App Store

April 2, 2020
1 Min Read




53 minutes in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2018.

Apple acknowledged it would forestall taking a scale back of a couple of product sales for “qualifying” streaming companies and merchandise on iPhones and completely different Apple models, along with Amazon Excessive Video.Be taught Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment