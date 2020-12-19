Apple’s big action after violence in Karnataka plant – put Wistron Corporation on probation, ban business

Bengaluru: Tech giant Apple on Saturday put Taiwan-based company Wistron Corporation on probation. Apple took this decision a week after the violence erupted at the Wistron Corporation plant near Bangalore. The Wistron Corporation plant manufactures iPhones and other IT products. Initial investigation has revealed that the company has failed to implement proper work management procedures, after which Apple has taken this step. Also Read – Viral Video: iPhone dropped from flying plane, still survived, amazing pictures recorded

Apple stated that Wistron would not receive any new business from Apple before completing corrective actions. A statement issued by Apple stated that "We have tasked our employees and independent auditors to investigate the incident at the Narsapura facility in Vistron (in Karnataka)."

Apple admitted that its code of conduct was violated on behalf of its supplier. Wistron failed to implement work time management procedures. The company said, "We have put Vistron on probation. They will not be given any new business till the corrective action is completed. "

The iPhone manufacturing plant operated by Taiwanese giant Wistron Corporation in Narasapura, Karnataka, was allegedly sabotaged by employees last week over salary arrears.

The iPhone plant set up on 43 acres in Narsapura Industrial Area in Kolar is about 60 km from Bengaluru. The state government allotted 43 acres of land in Narasapura to the company. The company had proposed to invest Rs 2,900 crore in it and assured to employ more than 10,000 people.