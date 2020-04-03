General News

Apple’s iPhone SE successor will, apparently, be called iPhone SE

April 3, 2020
Apple’s cheap new iPhone and the spiritual successor to the distinctive iPhone SE from 2016, long-rumored to be generally known as iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, will most likely merely be generally known as “iPhone SE.”

That’s in line with an updated record for a Belkin show protector, nonetheless live on Apple’s internet web page at writing time, which mentions the establish “iPhone SE.”

This isn’t particularly peculiar for Apple; really, the company ceaselessly helps to maintain the same establish for lower-cost, non-flagship models in its lineup, as a result of it did with its most cheap iPad.

The record on Apple’s web site on-line, along side a updated file {that a} Absolute best Buy tipster has observed a case for a model new, 4.7-inch iPhone, level out that the model new iPhone SE will launch in a short time, probably these days.  Be taught additional…

