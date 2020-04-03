Apple’s iPhone SE successor will, apparently, be called iPhone SE

Apple’s cheap new iPhone and the spiritual successor to the distinctive iPhone SE from 2016, long-rumored to be generally known as iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, will most likely merely be generally known as “iPhone SE.”

That’s in line with an updated record for a Belkin show protector, nonetheless live on Apple’s internet web page at writing time, which mentions the establish “iPhone SE.”

This isn’t particularly peculiar for Apple; really, the company ceaselessly helps to maintain the same establish for lower-cost, non-flagship models in its lineup, as a result of it did with its most cheap iPad.

The record on Apple’s web site on-line, along side a updated file {that a} Absolute best Buy tipster has observed a case for a model new, 4.7-inch iPhone, level out that the model new iPhone SE will launch in a short time, probably these days. Be taught additional…

