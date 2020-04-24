Applications for MasterChef UK 2021 are now open – here’s how to apply

In the event you’ve spent the lockdown excessively baking then you definately’re in luck! MasterChef UK has now opened functions for collection 17.

The BBC One cooking competitors, offered by John Torode and Gregg Wallace, has launched the careers of Wahaca-founder Thomasina Miers and Tim Anderson (who runs restaurant Nanban).

Newbie cooks who fancy donning the Masterchef apron simply want to fill out an software kind on the present’s web site earlier than Friday 31st July.

Candidates should be over the age of 18 and must not ever have labored as a full time chef.

Sequence 16 concluded on 17th April, crowning Kent-based Thomas Frake because the competitors winner. The monetary skilled gained with a monk fish scampi starter, ox cheek braised in bleak treacle, bone marrow and Porter for the primary course, and a salted caramel custard tart to end.

In the event you’re already acquainted with restaurant kitchens, you possibly can apply for MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 – however you need to have labored as skilled chef for not less than two years.

MasterChef UK shall be again on TV in 2021. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.