Should you’re itching to get out of lockdown and journey the globe after watching Race Across the World‘s series finale on Sunday, nicely now’s your probability.

Applications for series three of the BBC One journey competitors are now open, with the cut-off date set for 31st Could 2020.

BBC Two are inviting those that reckon they’ll “journey neatly, haggle for the greatest offers, appeal full strangers and do all of it sooner than your rivals” to apply for the subsequent series.

Though the coronavirus pandemic is presently affecting journey throughout the globe, BBC Two plan to movie one other series of Race Across the World “as quickly as it’s secure to accomplish that”.

These wanting to apply can fill out a web-based software on the web site, or electronic mail Studio Lambert – the present’s manufacturing firm.

Sunday’s episode noticed uncle-and-nephew duo Emon and Jamiul beat the different groups to the ultimate checkpoint in Argentine metropolis Ushuaia, after setting off from Mexico Metropolis 54 days earlier than.

The pair received the present’s £20,000 jackpot, however not too long ago pledged to donate £10,000 to the road kids they got here throughout while travelling via South America for the competitors.

A Race Across the World reunion particular will air Sunday 4th Could at 8pm on BBC Two. Should you’re trying for extra to watch try our TV information.