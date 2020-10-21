Approval for expansion of market intervention scheme, apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir will increase with the decision of Modi government

new Delhi: Since the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Government is engaged in providing all the facilities to benefit the people of this place. In this series, in the cabinet meeting of the Modi government on Wednesday, in the session 2020-21, the extension of market intervention scheme for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir was approved. Central procurement agency NAFED and state agencies will buy apples directly from farmers. Payment will be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Under this scheme 12 lakh metric tons of apples can be purchased. Also Read – India will celebrate ‘Black Day’ in Kashmir on 22 October, in 1947, Pakistan did violence in the valley

The government has also allowed NAFED to use a government guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore for this campaign. If there is any loss in this campaign, it will be shared between the Central Government and the Union Territory Administration of Jammu and Kashmir on a fifty-fifty percent basis.

The nominated price committee constituted in the previous session will be continued for this season also for pricing different types of apples and grades of apples. The union administration of Jammu and Kashmir will develop basic facilities in the respective mandis.

The monitoring and smooth implementation of the procurement process will be monitored by a monitoring committee constituted under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary at the central level and an implementation and coordination committee headed by the chief secretary at the central level. This decision of the Modi government will provide an effective marketing platform to the apple growers of the valley. Facility of employment generation will also be available for the local people. This will increase the earnings of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.