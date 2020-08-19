Approval for privatization of three airports, gift to sugarcane farmers – Modi cabinet’s big decisions

Union Cabinet Decision: Several important decisions were taken in the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, in which large relief was given to 2. 1 crore sugarcane farmers, while the privatization of three airports was approved. Union Ministers Pancash Javadekar and Jitendan Singh held a press briefing after the meeting, in which they have given a big relief to the sugarcane farmers. Also, the privatization of three airports has also been approved. Apart from this, many decisions were taken. Also Read – PM Modi tweeted – National recruitment agency will prove to be a boon for youth seeking jobs

Union Minister Panakash Javadekar said that the FRP of sugarcane has been increased to Rs 285 per quintal, 1 crore sugarcane farmers will benefit. That is, sugarcane farmers will have to pay more on behalf of sugar mills on purchasing sugarcane. It has been increased from Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 285 per quintal.

He said, in case of 10 percent recovery, farmers will get full money. If 11 percent recovery happens then farmers will get more money. That is, they will get Rs 28.50 more per quintal. If there is a recovery of 9.5 per cent, then farmers will get money at the rate of Rs 270.75 per quintal. One crore farmers will be benefited from this.

Approval given to privatization of three airports

The proposal for privatization of 3 airports has also been approved in the cabinet meeting. The cabinet has decided to lease Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports under PPP model. These airports will be given on lease for 50 years. The Union Minister said that the government will get Rs 1,070 crore immediately from this. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) will use this money to develop airports in smaller cities.

Power distribution companies will get loan

The cabinet has given a big relief to the power distribution companies due to Corona virus infection. Power distribution companies will now be given cheaper loans on easy terms through PFC and REC. The government believes that due to the delay in payment of electricity bills due to Corona, power distribution companies are facing a lot of problems.

190 crore liters of ethanol will be purchased

The Union Minister said, the government also buys ethanol. Last year, the government has purchased 190 crore liters of ethanol. This purchase has been done at the rate of about 60 rupees per liter. They said,