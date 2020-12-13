Approval of proposal to close government madrasas, Sanskrit schools in this state

The Assam government on Sunday approved the proposal to close all government madrasas and Sanskrit schools in the state. Sarbananda Sonewal took this decision in the cabinet meeting. The bill will be introduced in the upcoming winter session of the assembly. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patwari gave this information. Also Read – Assam-Mizoram border dispute resolved, vehicular traffic started

Assam government spokesperson Patwari said, “The current laws related to madrasa and Sanskrit schools will be withdrawn. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the assembly. ‘The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on December 28. Education Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma had said that there are 610 government madrassas in Assam and the government spends 260 crore rupees annually on these institutions. Also Read – Madrasas and Sanskrit centers will be closed in Assam, notification will be released in November

The state education minister said that government funds cannot be spent for religious education. In such a situation, the State Madrasa Education Board, Assam will be dissolved. Education Minister Sarma also said that there are 610 government madrassas in Assam and the government spends around 260 crore rupees on these institutions every year. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: Union Education Minister said- New education policy will help in creating jobs and entrepreneurs

(input language)