Approved the Youth Cultural Bonus with up to 400 euros to invest in subscriptions such as Netflix or Spotify, games, books and more

Spain has approved a new aid program launched by the Ministry of Culture and Sports to allow young people who turn 18 in 2022 have up to 400 euros to invest in products, services and cultural activities.

The so-called Youth Cultural Bonus includes expenses that cover a up to 100 euros for digital consumptionthis includes from the purchase of ebooks or audiobooks, to the payment of subscriptions to musical or audiovisual platforms.

☕️Good morning and #HappyMiércoles 🔹 You can now consult in the @boegob the RD that regulates the #BonoJovenCultural: 📄https://t.co/ZGdy55jDTG 🔲▪️ 🔀 We also present you the image that will be associated with the cultural bonus. It consists of: logo + iconographic family pic.twitter.com/Pv4pnwB8ZS – Ministry of Culture and Sports (@culturagob) March 23, 2022

What can I use the Youth Cultural Bonus for?

According to the Official State Gazette, eligible activities and expenses include three main categories:

Live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts: tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, assets that are part of the Spanish historical heritage, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals, up to a maximum of 200 euros per beneficiary.

cultural products in physical support : books; magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, musical scores, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, or those known as Blu-ray, up to a maximum of 100 euros per beneficiary.

Digital or online consumption: subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, or audiovisual platforms, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of digital books, purchase of songs or digital albums through music sales platforms, subscription for downloading multimedia files (known as podcasts), subscriptions to video games in the cloud or online, digital subscriptions to newspapers, magazines or other periodicals, up to a maximum of 100 euros per beneficiary.

What can I not use the Youth Cultural Bonus for?

The acquisition of stationery products or curricular textbooks, whether printed or digital, will not be eligible; Computer and electronic equipment, software, hardware and consumables are not covered either.

art supplies; musical instruments; sports and bullfighting shows; fashion and gastronomy, and Nor will the acquisition of products that have been classified as X or pornographic be eligible..

If any of the gaatos exceeds the total Bonus awarded, you can pay the difference up to the total price. The products that are acquired through the Voucher may be exchanged for a product of equal or higher price, but in no case may a refund of the money be requested.

All expenses related to subscriptions to musical, audiovisual or video game platforms will be limited to a maximum of four months

All people who have Spanish nationality or legal residence in Spain and turn 18 during 2022, will be able to benefit from the Youth Cultural Bonus.