April 2021 PS Plus free games revealed

The month of April comes powerful to the PS4 / PS5 ecosystem with a series of great additions to the catalog of both machines, as well as a series of news that will interest everyone. Therefore, we start first with all free PS Plus games for the month of April which have already been officially confirmed.

April PS Plus free games for PS5

Oddworld Soulstorm: arrives the same day of its launch and exclusively, yes, only for the PS5 console. It is not extendable to the title for PS4, so it will only be available if we have the latest Sony machine.

April PS Plus free games for PS4

Little introduction requires the biker game that greatly revives the essence of Sons of Anarchy with a long, post-apocalyptic adventure that has won hundreds of fans on the Sony machine.

If you liked the previous Zombie Army installments, it is a recommended delivery. Rebellion Developments continues to keep the essence of the saga fresh mixed with Sniper Elite with scenarios that we have loved and massive confrontations that can put us on the ropes if we do not take advantage of the elements of the stage and divide the ammunition well.

Jade’s Ascension (still downloadable)

A title focused on the local cooperative action game inspired by Chinese mythology. Players must coordinate to overcome the different rooms using the basic and unique skills of each character to defeat enemies. A way to continue supporting talent at the national level.

In addition, PS5 users who are subscribed can make use (without increasing price) of The PlayStation Plus Collection. Also joins the Trophy Challenge of the month, a trophy challenge for the community in which we can participate in the raffle of 5 prizes of € 100 on PlayStation Network and an exclusive set of avatars if we dedicate ourselves strongly to obtaining trophies in the PS4 games that are included this month on subscription (i.e Zombie Army 4: Dead War and Days Gone). The games of the Play At Home initiative that are already available are also valid.

Regarding the PSN Plus Rewards, we can access 2 months of Tidal Premium for free. The PlayStation Academy is also incorporated, an online multiplayer competition whose characteristics will be revealed shortly.