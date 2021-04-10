April Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing huge information collected from March 10 to April 10.

BTS topped the record for the thirty fifth consecutive month with a model fame index of 15,938,202, marking a forty five.93 % rise of their rating since March. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “YouTube,” “Billboard,” and “Oricon,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “surpass,” and “report.”

NCT held onto their spot at second place for the seventh consecutive month, scoring a model fame index of three,574,966 for April.

SEVENTEEN rose to 3rd place within the rankings after seeing a 24.95 % enhance of their model fame index since final month. The group’s whole rating got here out to three,354,205 for April.

EXO got here in fourth place with a model fame index of two,410,094, marking a 29.61 % rise of their rating since March, whereas SHINee rounded out the highest 5 for April with a complete index of two,319,673.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS NCT SEVENTEEN EXO SHINee Tremendous Junior ASTRO THE BOYZ BTOB ATEEZ TREASURE Ciipher PENTAGON MIRAE TXT Shinhwa INFINITE MONSTA X Stray Children SF9 DRIPPIN WINNER BIGBANG withus NU’EST Golden Youngster ENHYPEN 2PM ONF GOT7

