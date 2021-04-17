April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 632 boy group members, using big data collected from March 17 to April 17.

BTS’s Jimin topped the list for the 28th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 5,291,477 for April. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Filter,” “birthday,” and “You Quiz,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “surpass,” and “celebrate.”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo also maintained his position at second place for the third month in a row with a brand reputation index of 4,822,998.

EXO’s Baekhyun came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,745,104, marking an impressive 206.78 percent rise in his score since March.

Finally, BTS’s V, Jin, Jungkook, RM, and Suga swept the next five spots on the list at fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth places respectively.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

BTS’s Jimin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo EXO’s Baekhyun BTS’s V BTS’s Jin BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s RM BTS’ Suga WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Super Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s J-Hope BIGBANG’s G-Dragon EXO’s Chanyeol SHINee’s Minho Super Junior’s Eunhyuk NU’EST’s Minhyun Shinhwa’s Eric NCT’s Jaehyun NCT’s Mark NCT’s Jungwoo EXO’s Kai SHINee’s Taemin ASTRO’s Moonbin EXO’s Xiumin NCT’s Jeno EXO’s Sehun T1419’s Zero DRIPPIN’s Alex T1419’s Sian SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

