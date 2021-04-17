April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 632 boy group members, using big data collected from March 17 to April 17.
BTS’s Jimin topped the list for the 28th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 5,291,477 for April. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Filter,” “birthday,” and “You Quiz,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “surpass,” and “celebrate.”
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo also maintained his position at second place for the third month in a row with a brand reputation index of 4,822,998.
EXO’s Baekhyun came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,745,104, marking an impressive 206.78 percent rise in his score since March.
Finally, BTS’s V, Jin, Jungkook, RM, and Suga swept the next five spots on the list at fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth places respectively.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- BTS’s Jimin
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- BTS’s V
- BTS’s Jin
- BTS’s Jungkook
- BTS’s RM
- BTS’ Suga
- WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- BTS’s J-Hope
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- EXO’s Chanyeol
- SHINee’s Minho
- Super Junior’s Eunhyuk
- NU’EST’s Minhyun
- Shinhwa’s Eric
- NCT’s Jaehyun
- NCT’s Mark
- NCT’s Jungwoo
- EXO’s Kai
- SHINee’s Taemin
- ASTRO’s Moonbin
- EXO’s Xiumin
- NCT’s Jeno
- EXO’s Sehun
- T1419’s Zero
- DRIPPIN’s Alex
- T1419’s Sian
- SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
