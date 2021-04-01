April Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward To

April is one other month to stay up for with thrilling music releases!

Right here’s what to be careful for:

April 1

3YE returns with their digital single “STALKER.”

Colde releases his new single “Gentle.”

Singer-songwriter 20 Years of Age drops his single “Starry Evening.”

April 2

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi drops his mixtape “Spider.”

Jamie options on Saweetie’s “Finest Pal” together with Doja Cat and CHANMINA.

Hoppipolla’s Ha Hyun Sang releases “Late Evening Film,” which he co-wrote the lyrics for with DAY6’s Younger Okay.

Hwang Chi Yeol unveils his new mini album “Be My Motive.”

April 3

Band 2Z releases their full-length studio album “ACT 1.”

April 5

Crimson Velvet’s Wendy makes her solo debut with the mini album “Like Water.”

ASTRO unveils their full-length studio album “All Yours.”

Lee Jin Hyuk returns together with his new mini album “SCENE26.”

Boy group withus releases their digital single “DOKKEBI; Floor.”

April 6

D-CRUNCH makes a comeback with their mini album “DAYDREAM.”

Verbal Jint releases his seventh full-length studio album together with the title observe that includes Swings.

April 7

Kim Jae Hwan returns together with his new mini album “Change.”

LUNARSOLAR drops their single album “SOLAR : rise.”

Yukika’s new mini album “timeabout,” may even be launched on this present day.

April 8

STAYC makes their first comeback with the one album “STAYDOM.”

BAE173 additionally makes their first comeback with their mini album “INTERSECTION: TRACE.”

OnlyOneOf returns with the mini album “Intuition Half.1.”

Former “CAP-TEEN” contestant U-MIN, who can also be Yeom Jung Ah’s niece, debuts with the mini album “nineteen.”

April 9

SuperM releases the one “We DO” in collaboration with Prudential.

April 12

SHINee returns with the repackaged album “Atlantis.”

Davichi releases a digital single for his or her first comeback in over a 12 months.

April 13

Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun unveils the digital single “Espresso” as a part of his “2021 PROJECT : 季” (“2021 PROJECT : Season”).

Kang Daniel drops his new mini album “YELLOW.”

April 15

Yoon Ji Sung makes his first comeback since his navy discharge with “Temperature of Love.”

April 16

Rookie woman group MAJORS releases their album “The Starting Of Legend – Rising Star.”

April 18

Nice Guys’ particular album “Once more” will probably be launched on this present day.

April 19

DAY6 reveals “The Ebook of Us : Negentropy,” the album that will full their “The Ebook of Us” collection.

NU’EST drops their full-length studio album “Romanticize.”

Apink releases a particular fan music in celebration of their tenth anniversary.

April 20

P1Harmony makes their first comeback with the mini album “DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT.”

April 28

ONF releases their first repackaged album “CITY OF ONF.”

April 30

ITZY unveils their new album “GUESS WHO.”

Extra to stay up for

NCT DREAM will probably be making a long-awaited seven-member comeback with Mark. MAMAMOO’s Wheein is getting ready to make a solo comeback in April. ENHYPEN can also be gearing as much as make their first comeback late within the month. Dice Leisure co-founder Hong Seung Sung’s new woman group HOT ISSUE is scheduled to make their debut.

Which April launch are you most excited for?