APRIL Confirms Plans For Summer Comeback

APRIL is making a fast comeback!
On July 9, News1 reported that the woman group is releasing a brand new track this month.
In response to the report, a supply from APRIL’s company DSP Media confirmed, “APRIL is scheduled to launch a particular single in direction of the top of this month,” and added, “They accomplished filming for the music video final week.”
The upcoming single is reported to be a brilliant and summery observe excellent for the season. This shall be APRIL’s first comeback in three months since “LALALILALA” in April.
