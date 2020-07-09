General News

APRIL Confirms Plans For Summer Comeback

July 9, 2020
1 Min Read

APRIL is making a fast comeback!

On July 9, News1 reported that the woman group is releasing a brand new track this month.

In response to the report, a supply from APRIL’s company DSP Media confirmed, “APRIL is scheduled to launch a particular single in direction of the top of this month,” and added, “They accomplished filming for the music video final week.”

The upcoming single is reported to be a brilliant and summery observe excellent for the season. This shall be APRIL’s first comeback in three months since “LALALILALA” in April.

Keep tuned for updates!

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment