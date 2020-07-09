APRIL Confirms Plans For Summer Comeback

APRIL is making a fast comeback!

On July 9, News1 reported that the woman group is releasing a brand new track this month.

In response to the report, a supply from APRIL’s company DSP Media confirmed, “APRIL is scheduled to launch a particular single in direction of the top of this month,” and added, “They accomplished filming for the music video final week.”

The upcoming single is reported to be a brilliant and summery observe excellent for the season. This shall be APRIL’s first comeback in three months since “LALALILALA” in April.

Keep tuned for updates!

