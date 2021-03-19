April Disney + New Releases and Releases: Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars and More

We tell you what they are all the premieres and news of Disney + in April 2021. The arrival of the first season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is undoubtedly the biggest thing on the platform in the coming weeks, but it is not the only thing we can hope for.

The month of April will begin with the landing of Star Wars: The Clone Wars by Genndy Tartakovsky and Star Wars: Ewoks, but they are not the only releases of interest.

Here you have the list with all the premieres and news of Disney + in April, or at least those that are planned. Keep in mind that some dates may vary and that the availability between territories also, so don’t take it as a definitive guide.

Premieres on Friday, April 2

The Secrets of Sulfur Springs (Season 1)

You fell! (Seasons 1, 2 and 3)

Heroes of Higglytown (Seasons 1 and 2)

The island of the end of the world

The third man on the mountain

The Last Ice: Save the Arctic

Made in One Day (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The big year

Night in the museum

Night at the museum 2

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

Ewoks: The Fight for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volumen I y II

Star Wars: Ewoks (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 3)

We are the best (Episode 2)

Premieres on Friday, April 9

Worm-Martian!

Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Secrets of Sulfur Springs (Season 1 Finale)

The man of the house

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: The Last Great Warrior

César MIllán: His true story

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 4)

We are the best (Episode 3)

Premieres Friday, April 16

Buddies: Treasure Hunters

White Fang 2

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volumen I

Survival in the tribe (Season 5)

The boy who could be king

River

Big Shot (Episodio 1)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 5)

We are the best (Episode 4)

Premieres Thursday, April 22, Earth Day

Premieres on Friday, April 23

Bingo and Rolly (Season 3)

Liv and Maddie (Seasons 1, 2 and 3)

My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

The little one goes out

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 6, finale)

We are the best (Episode 5)

Big Shot (Episodio 2)

Premieres on Friday, April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Ducktales (Season 3)

Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

How Falcon and the Winter Soldier Was Made

We are the best (Episode 6)

Big Shot (Episodio 3)

