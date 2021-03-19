April Disney + New Releases and Releases: Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars and More

We tell you what they are all the premieres and news of Disney + in April 2021. The arrival of the first season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is undoubtedly the biggest thing on the platform in the coming weeks, but it is not the only thing we can hope for.
The month of April will begin with the landing of Star Wars: The Clone Wars by Genndy Tartakovsky and Star Wars: Ewoks, but they are not the only releases of interest.
Here you have the list with all the premieres and news of Disney + in April, or at least those that are planned. Keep in mind that some dates may vary and that the availability between territories also, so don’t take it as a definitive guide.
Premieres on Friday, April 2
- The Secrets of Sulfur Springs (Season 1)
- You fell! (Seasons 1, 2 and 3)
- Heroes of Higglytown (Seasons 1 and 2)
- The island of the end of the world
- The third man on the mountain
- The Last Ice: Save the Arctic
- Made in One Day (Season 1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- The big year
- Night in the museum
- Night at the museum 2
- Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
- Ewoks: The Fight for Endor
- Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volumen I y II
- Star Wars: Ewoks (Seasons 1 and 2)
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 3)
- We are the best (Episode 2)
Premieres on Friday, April 9
- Worm-Martian!
- Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (Seasons 1 and 2)
- The Secrets of Sulfur Springs (Season 1 Finale)
- The man of the house
- Mark Twain and Me
- Squanto: The Last Great Warrior
- César MIllán: His true story
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 4)
- We are the best (Episode 3)
Premieres Friday, April 16
- Buddies: Treasure Hunters
- White Fang 2
- National Geographic: Earth Moods Volumen I
- Survival in the tribe (Season 5)
- The boy who could be king
- River
- Big Shot (Episodio 1)
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 5)
- We are the best (Episode 4)
Premieres Thursday, April 22, Earth Day
Premieres on Friday, April 23
- Bingo and Rolly (Season 3)
- Liv and Maddie (Seasons 1, 2 and 3)
- My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
- Being the Queen
- The little one goes out
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode 6, finale)
- We are the best (Episode 5)
- Big Shot (Episodio 2)
Premieres on Friday, April 30
- Adventures in Wonderland
- Ducktales (Season 3)
- Junior Mira
- Oklahoma!
- How Falcon and the Winter Soldier Was Made
- We are the best (Episode 6)
- Big Shot (Episodio 3)
And these are all the news and premieres of Disney + in April 2021. We insist again that dates and premieres may vary depending on the territories.
