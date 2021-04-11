General News

April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April 11, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for lady teams!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of varied lady teams, utilizing large information collected from March 11 to April 11.

Courageous Ladies rose to the highest of the record this month after having fun with a formidable 50.82 % enhance of their model fame index since March. The group’s whole index for April got here out to five,363,544.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Courageous Ladies’ key phrase evaluation included “Rollin’,” “climb again up,” and “military president,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “climb again up,” “launch,” and “promote.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.77 % optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK took second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 4,582,891, marking a 24.78 % rise of their rating since final month.

WJSN shot as much as third place on this month’s record after seeing a staggering 541.31 % enhance of their model fame index since March, for a complete rating of two,842,835.

Oh My Girl claimed fourth place for April with a model fame index of two,079,474, whereas TWICE got here in at an in depth fifth with a complete index of two,029,597.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. Courageous Ladies
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. WJSN
  4. Oh My Girl
  5. TWICE
  6. IZ*ONE
  7. MAMAMOO
  8. Purple Velvet
  9. GFRIEND
  10. Weeekly
  11. (G)I-DLE
  12. ITZY
  13. Ladies’ Technology
  14. Lovelyz
  15. Apink
  16. PURPLE KISS
  17. STELLAR
  18. LABOUM
  19. STAYC
  20. LOONA
  21. Dreamcatcher
  22. aespa
  23. After Faculty
  24. woo!ah!
  25. DIA
  26. ELRIS
  27. EXID
  28. MOMOLAND
  29. Rocket Punch
  30. fromis_9

