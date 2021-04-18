April Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 545 girl group members, using big data collected from March 18 to April 18.

Brave Girls’ Yujeong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,404,321, marking a 36.67 percent rise in her score since March. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Rollin’,” “Squirtle Yujeong,” and “climb back up,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “model,” “happy,’ and “thankful.” Yujeong’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 83.20 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,170,482 for April.

Finally, Brave Girls’ Yuna rose to third place with a total index of 4,807,708, marking a 13.28 percent increase in her score since last month. Notably, all four members of Brave Girls landed in the top seven this month, with Minyoung coming in at No. 5 and Eunji at No. 7.

Check out the top 30 for March below!

Brave Girls’ Yujeong BLACKPINK’s Rosé Brave Girls’ Yuna Red Velvet’s Wendy Brave Girls’ Minyoung BLACKPINK’s Jennie Brave Girls’ Eunji MAMAMOO’s Wheein Oh My Girl’s Arin Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jisoo LOONA’s Chuu MAMAMOO’s Hwasa BLACKPINK’s Lisa Red Velvet’s Seulgi WJSN’s Yeoreum WJSN’s SeolA WJSN’s Exy Apink’s Chorong WJSN’s Bona WJSN’s Dayoung Red Velvet’s Joy IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju Oh My Girl’s Seunghee IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young WJSN’s Eunseo LABOUM’s Solbin Red Velvet’s Irene IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin EXID’s Hani

