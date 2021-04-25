April Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Kim Diaz
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 24 to April 24.

BTS held onto their spot at first place in the rankings this month, scoring a brand reputation index of 11,813,702 for April.

Meanwhile, Brave Girls similarly maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 9,469,573 for the month.

Finally, IU rose to third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 8,446,827.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Brave Girls
  3. IU
  4. Im Young Woong
  5. SG Wannabe
  6. Young Tak
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Lee Chan Won
  9. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  10. Kang Daniel
  11. NCT
  12. SEVENTEEN
  13. Kim Hee Jae
  14. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  15. Jung Dong Won
  16. TWICE
  17. GFRIEND
  18. IZ*ONE
  19. EXO
  20. Ladies’ Code’s Sojung
  21. Jessi
  22. Jang Min Ho
  23. Red Velvet
  24. MAMAMOO
  25. Song Ga In
  26. EXO’s Baekhyun
  27. (G)I-DLE
  28. Oh My Girl
  29. Red Velvet’s Joy
  30. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

