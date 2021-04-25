April Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from March 24 to April 24.

BTS held onto their spot at first place in the rankings this month, scoring a brand reputation index of 11,813,702 for April.

Meanwhile, Brave Girls similarly maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 9,469,573 for the month.

Finally, IU rose to third place on the list with a brand reputation index of 8,446,827.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

BTS Brave Girls IU Im Young Woong SG Wannabe Young Tak BLACKPINK Lee Chan Won BLACKPINK’s Rosé Kang Daniel NCT SEVENTEEN Kim Hee Jae MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Jung Dong Won TWICE GFRIEND IZ*ONE EXO Ladies’ Code’s Sojung Jessi Jang Min Ho Red Velvet MAMAMOO Song Ga In EXO’s Baekhyun (G)I-DLE Oh My Girl Red Velvet’s Joy Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

