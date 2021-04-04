April Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for selection reveals!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, interplay, media protection, neighborhood consciousness, and viewership indexes of fifty standard selection applications, utilizing large knowledge collected from March 4 to April 4.

TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” topped this month’s record with a model repute index of 8,246,018, marking a modest enhance of 4.27 % in comparison with March.

In the meantime, tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” rose to second place within the rankings after having fun with a 49.49 % enhance in its model repute index since final month. The variability present’s whole rating got here out to six,694,070 for April.

Lastly, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” got here in at an in depth third with a model repute index of 6,499,142, marking a 22.40 % enhance in its rating since March.

Try the highest 20 for this month under!

“Love Name Middle” “You Quiz on the Block” “How Do You Play?” “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) “PPONG Faculty” “Youn’s Keep” “Ask Us Something” “Sudden Enterprise” “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” “Working Man” “Radio Star” “The King of Masks Singer” “My Ugly Duckling” “Metal Unit” “Immortal Songs” “Baek Jong Received’s Alley Restaurant” “The Return of Superman” “Spouse’s Style” “Identical Mattress, Totally different Desires” “Can’t Be First” (literal translation)

