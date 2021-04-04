General News

April Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty common entertainers, utilizing huge knowledge collected from March 3 to April 3.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the prime of the checklist this month with a model fame index of 1,989,056, marking a 31.43 p.c enhance in his rating since March.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz,” and “Come Again Dwelling,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “problem,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 83.55 p.c optimistic reactions.

Kim Jong Kook got here in second place with a model fame index of 900,491, whereas Kang Ho Dong took third with a complete index of 871,815 for April.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Kim Jong Kook
  3. Kang Ho Dong
  4. Park Myung Soo
  5. Kim Gura
  6. Lee Soo Geun
  7. Park Soo Hong
  8. Lee Kwang Soo
  9. Kim Sung Joo
  10. Ahn Jung Hwan
  11. Cha Tae Hyun
  12. Website positioning Jang Hoon
  13. Kim Jong Min
  14. Kim Joon Ho
  15. Tak Jae Hoon
  16. Yoo Hee Yeol
  17. Shin Dong Yup
  18. Yoon Jong Shin
  19. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  20. Lee Sang Min
  21. Jo Se Ho
  22. Lee Kyung Kyu
  23. Lee Younger Ja
  24. Lee Hyori
  25. Kim Joon Hyun
  26. Moon Se Yoon
  27. Jang Do Yeon
  28. Music Hae
  29. Yang Se Chan
  30. HaHa

Watch Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Jong Kook on “Operating Man” with English subtitles right here…

…and take a look at a teaser for Yoo Jae Suk’s new present “Come Again Dwelling” right here!

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews

