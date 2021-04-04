April Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty common entertainers, utilizing huge knowledge collected from March 3 to April 3.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the prime of the checklist this month with a model fame index of 1,989,056, marking a 31.43 p.c enhance in his rating since March.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz,” and “Come Again Dwelling,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “problem,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 83.55 p.c optimistic reactions.

Kim Jong Kook got here in second place with a model fame index of 900,491, whereas Kang Ho Dong took third with a complete index of 871,815 for April.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

Yoo Jae Suk Kim Jong Kook Kang Ho Dong Park Myung Soo Kim Gura Lee Soo Geun Park Soo Hong Lee Kwang Soo Kim Sung Joo Ahn Jung Hwan Cha Tae Hyun Website positioning Jang Hoon Kim Jong Min Kim Joon Ho Tak Jae Hoon Yoo Hee Yeol Shin Dong Yup Yoon Jong Shin Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Lee Sang Min Jo Se Ho Lee Kyung Kyu Lee Younger Ja Lee Hyori Kim Joon Hyun Moon Se Yoon Jang Do Yeon Music Hae Yang Se Chan HaHa

