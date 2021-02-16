APRIL’s Chaekyung, D-CRUNCH’s Dylan And Hyunho, MOMOLAND’s Nayun, And More To Star In Upcoming Web Drama

New artists have joined the idol-turned-actor membership!

The brand new net drama “1:11, the Time I Go to You” (literal title) will star a crew of idols as teenagers wrapped up in a heartwarming romance.

APRIL’s Chaekyung and veteran high-teen actor Jang Dong Joo will tackle the main roles as a pair that struggles to maneuver previous their old flame. Time stops for them once they see 1:11 on the clock, and in these moments, they reminisce concerning the previous and reunite by way of music.

Chaekyung’s character, Music Yeo Wool, is a unusual and upbeat woman that goes on a frantic pursuit of discovering a boyfriend for her older sister with a view to undertake a stray cat.

This will likely be Chaekyung’s first attempt at performing, in addition to for D-CRUNCH’s Hyunho and Dylan. Hyunho will likely be performing as Sung Woo, who’s normally stern however has a comfortable spot for Music Yeo Wool. He agrees to Music Yeo Wool’s request of creating her sister fall in love with him and within the course of learns the way to be an irresistible man. In the meantime, Dylan will likely be taking up the position of Heo Min, a rapper and member of the varsity’s hip hop membership.

Becoming a member of the solid is MOMOLAND’s Nayun, who has beforehand acted within the net drama “Anniversary Anyway” as a number one position. She will likely be performing as Music Yeo Wool’s pal Lee Ji Yoon, who can also be the chief of the varsity’s hip hop membership.

Together with fellow solid members Choi Hye Jin, Bang Eun Hee, Yoon Music Ah, Search engine marketing Seung Man, and Lee Kyung Ae, the solid held their first script studying on February 8. The manufacturing workforce commented that the studying went properly with the actors displaying their ardour for performing and unbeatable chemistry. They added that the viewers can positively look ahead to the upcoming broadcast.

Take a look at the images from the primary script studying under!

“1:11, the Time I Go to You” will begin filming on February 17 and premiere on the finish of March on varied platforms corresponding to NaverTV and YouTube.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)