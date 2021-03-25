APRIL’s Chaekyung Talks About Her Upcoming Acting Debut

Forward of the premiere of her new internet drama, APRIL’s Chaekyung shared her ideas on making her debut as an actress!

“1:11, the Time I Go to You” (literal translation) is an upcoming internet drama a couple of couple that’s unable to neglect their old flame. Every time they spot 1:11 on a clock, time stops for them, they usually reunite via music whereas reminiscing concerning the previous.

In what marks her very first appearing function, Chaekyung shall be starring within the drama as Tune Yeo Wool, a unusual and bubbly lady who units out on a wild chase to search out her older sister a boyfriend as a way to undertake a stray cat.

Describing her character, Chaekyung remarked, “Yeo Wool is somebody who’s extraordinarily cheerful and overflowing with vitality. She’s a lovable character with a unusual attraction that makes it inconceivable to hate her.”

As for her expertise filming the online drama, the idol-turned-actress confessed, “As a result of that is my first drama, I used to be actually excited, but additionally actually nervous.”

She went on to recall, “For the reason that drama is ready in a college, I had quite a lot of enjoyable carrying a college uniform and going to highschool for the primary time in a protracted whereas. I additionally loved the truth that I used to be filming with co-stars who have been round my age. I used to be actually pleased and had a lot enjoyable each day that I spent filming the drama.”

“1:11, the Time I Go to You” will premiere on MBC Dramanet on March 26 at 12 a.m. KST.

