APRIL’s Naeun Confirmed To Leave “Taxi Driver” Cast + Drama To Re-Film Scenes With New Actress

APRIL’s Naeun will not be starring within the drama “Taxi Driver.”

Primarily based on a webtoon of the identical title, “Taxi Driver” is in regards to the mysterious taxi service Rainbow Taxi that takes revenge on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice from the legislation. Additionally starring Lee Je Hoon, Esom, and Kim Eui Sung, Naeun was forged for the position of Go Eun, a hacker at Rainbow Taxi.

On March 8, the drama’s manufacturing firm launched the next assertion.

Good day. That is StudioS, the manufacturing firm of SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Taxi Driver.” The “Taxi Driver” manufacturing crew has determined after dialogue along with her company that actress Lee Naeun, who had an necessary starring position within the drama, will probably be changed. We ask for the understanding of viewers relating to this assertion being launched belatedly because it took time to completely assess public sentiment relating to this example and forged a alternative actress. Filming for the drama “Taxi Driver” is about 60 p.c full. All the footage function this actress will probably be re-filmed with a brand new actress taking up. StudioS and the “Taxi Driver” manufacturing crew will do our greatest till the top to be able to current an excellent drama. Thanks.

Beforehand, a person claiming to be former APRIL member Hyunjoo’s youthful brother made a submit claiming that she was bullied by her group members, and Naeun was additionally accused of college bullying in elementary college. DSP Media has denied the allegations and shared they might take robust authorized motion towards all posts that include malicious slander and false data.

