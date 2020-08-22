APRIL’s Naeun, Golden Child’s Bomin, And More Make Cameo In “Twenty Twenty”

Among the “A-TEEN” solid members made a particular cameo look in “Twenty Twenty”!

Each internet dramas are produced by Playlist Studio. On August 22, Playlist’s official Instagram web page shared a photograph of APRIL’s Naeun, Golden Child’s Bomin, Kim Soo Hyun, and Ryu Ui Hyun on the bar in “Twenty Twenty,” together with the caption, “How the ‘A-TEEN’ youngsters are doing.”

On Instagram Tales, Naeun, Bomin, and Kim Soo Hyun greeted the viewers and stated, “Hey. What do you assume we’re doing now? We’ve come to go to the bar in ‘Twenty Twenty.’ We’ve come to have enjoyable!”

The “A-TEEN” solid members will seem within the first two episodes of “Twenty Twenty,” which premiered on August 22 at 7 p.m. KST. After it’s launched on YouTube, it would air on Naver TV, adopted by JTBC in September.

“Twenty Twenty” stars Han Sung Min, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Park Sang Nam, A.C.E.’s Chan, Chae Gained Bin, and Jin Ho Eun in a narrative about 20-year-olds who work to search out their desires as they expertise freedom and tasks for the primary time.

